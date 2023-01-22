Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$896.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.