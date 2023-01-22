Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,047. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

