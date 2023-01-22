Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $23,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,413,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,170,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 446.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 390,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 318,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CPAR remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,768. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.