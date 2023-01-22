China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About China Overseas Property
