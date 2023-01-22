Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,006,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

