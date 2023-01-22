Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after purchasing an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,086,000 after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,846. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.