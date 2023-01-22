Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,603,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

