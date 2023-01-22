Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. 570,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,050. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.