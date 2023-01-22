Citizens Business Bank Invests $2.60 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,617,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 311,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

