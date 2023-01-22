Citizens Business Bank Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,437 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.8% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

