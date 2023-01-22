Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.47.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.12. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

