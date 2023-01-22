Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 38,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,771 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 15,433,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,843. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $217.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

