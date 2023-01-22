CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $65.96 million and $65.96 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

