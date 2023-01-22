Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

