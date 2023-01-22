Comparing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IsoPlexis and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

This table compares IsoPlexis and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -517.60% -89.63% -57.93% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -6,104.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 3.10 -$81.57 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -286.00

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Risk & Volatility

IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

