Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 7,566,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,662. The company has a market cap of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

