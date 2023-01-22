CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.