Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

