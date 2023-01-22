COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,371,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 13,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,648.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Friday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.