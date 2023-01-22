COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,371,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 13,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,648.1 days.
Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Friday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
