Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.13 or 0.00058537 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $251.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00076610 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010526 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024356 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.
