Cosmos Price Tops $13.13 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $251.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.13 or 0.00058537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00076610 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010526 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024356 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
