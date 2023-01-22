Cosmos Price Tops $13.13 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $251.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.13 or 0.00058537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00076610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024356 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

