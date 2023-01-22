Counos X Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $17.94 or 0.00078886 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $321.43 million and $280,191.07 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.
