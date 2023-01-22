Covenant (COVN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,103.45

Covenant (COVN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003229 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and $98,103.45 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covenant has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

