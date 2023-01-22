Covenant Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $104,086.05 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00414573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,645.69 or 0.29099967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00639651 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.