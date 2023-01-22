Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$12.54 during midday trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and processing services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.