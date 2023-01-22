Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €47.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Danone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.35 ($54.73) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.79.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

