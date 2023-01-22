Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Amada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of AMDLY opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Amada has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $30.63.
Amada Company Profile
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
