Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $38.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

