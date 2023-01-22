Critical Comparison: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22%

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 1 0 10 0 2.82 HUYA 3 2 2 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $90.56, suggesting a potential upside of 64.51%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.48%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than HUYA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.24 $597.55 million ($13.28) -4.15 HUYA $1.78 billion 0.71 $91.57 million ($0.18) -29.50

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC beats HUYA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

