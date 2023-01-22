Critical Review: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) vs. Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SeqLL alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and Arrayit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 23.78 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -1.24 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeqLL.

0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeqLL and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.12%.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

About SeqLL

(Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Arrayit

(Get Rating)

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.