Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

CCI stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.