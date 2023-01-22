CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 632,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,406. CVB Financial has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

