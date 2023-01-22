CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.