Dai Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $158.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.31 or 0.29241425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00653473 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,875,578,368 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.