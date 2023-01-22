DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DAO Maker has a market cap of $109.95 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

