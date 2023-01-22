Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $64.91 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00021464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $64.91 million and approximately $105,992.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00388742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00762454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00095974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00566280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00194174 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,221,954 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

