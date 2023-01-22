Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 4,367,790 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Roche by 26.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 18.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

