Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.
Roche Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
