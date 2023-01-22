Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Target Price to GBX 176

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 176 ($2.15) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on the stock.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
About Ibstock
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
