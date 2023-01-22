DeXe (DEXE) Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $94.39 million and $4.14 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00011469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.65040057 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,999,027.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

