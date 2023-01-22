DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) CEO Purchases $885,336.96 in Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 2,183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 61.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.