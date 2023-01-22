Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

