Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Digi International Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
