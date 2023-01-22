Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 21,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,037. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

