Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.