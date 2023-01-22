Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,052,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 878,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

