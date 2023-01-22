Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Edible Garden Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of EDBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,396. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

