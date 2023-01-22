ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ELIS has a market cap of $39.55 million and $4,303.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.2012391 USD and is down -20.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,141.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

