Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EARN. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.