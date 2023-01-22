Emocoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Emocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

