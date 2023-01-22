Enegra (EGX) Trading Down 2.9% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.72 billion and $1.18 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $173.26 or 0.00762998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

