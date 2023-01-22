Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

